On 111th birthday, Minneapolis resident credits longevity to 'thinking happy'

NEW ULM — The Willkommen Committee of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce met with Brandon Reinarts, Vice President and Mike Schwartz, President of Frandsen Bank and Trust, and checked out the new look to the drive-thru at the downtown location. The new drive-thru consisted of making lanes wider, installing new monitors with crystal clear pictures, and providing rapid customer service with new tubes. The customer air-tube delivers the customers information from the drive-thru to the front of the building in less than 10 seconds’ flat. It allows the front desk area to serve multiple customers simultaneously. Frandsen Bank is continuing to focus on customer needs and market demand. That is why the decision has been made to close its south Frandsen bank location and improve services at a central location in downtown. The New Ulm locations employs over forty banking professionals. Frandsen bank continues to expand, currently serving Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin at over thirty-three locations. Improvements to buildings and enhancements are part of Frandsen’s continued strategy of providing the best customer service while keeping up-to-date with the changing times. Frandsen Bank & Trust is also nominated for Best Bank in Minnesota, to cast your vote visit: votemnbest.com/frandsenbank.