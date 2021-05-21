newsbreak-logo
On 111th birthday, Minneapolis resident credits longevity to 'thinking happy'

By Erin Adler
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe years just keep rolling by for supercentenarian Ruth Knelman, a self-described "perpetual volunteer" and positive thinker who on Friday celebrated her 111th birthday. Knelman, a longtime Minneapolis resident, attributes her long life to avoiding stress, "thinking happy" and staying busy with friends. "They say if you have one friend,...

