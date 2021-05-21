newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dana Point, CA

City to Hold Workshop for the Doheny Village Plan and More

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.danapointtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Dana Point, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Dana Point, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Humboldt State University#The Dp Times#Insider#Dana Point Trolley Stop#The Doheny Village Plan#Picket Fence Media#Dana Point Times#Pentagon#U S Army#Danapointtimes#Doheny Park Road#Domingo Avenue#Dana Point Mayor#El Patio Caf#Businesses#Eir#Contact Belinda Deines#Short Term Rentals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Orange County, CAfullertonobserver.com

Grand Jury Releases Report Critical of County’s Pandemic Preparedness

The Orange County Grand Jury released a much anticipated report on May 11 detailing the results of their months-long investigation of Orange County’s pandemic preparedness and plan. The report had little, if anything good to say about Orange County officials’ preparedness prior to the declaration of the pandemic in 2020 or its response during the past year, acting on behalf of the County’s 3.2 million residents.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Orange County Poised to Make the Yellow Tier for COVID-19

Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least-restrictive yellow tier in the state’s COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. “They look good,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday’s COVID-19 metrics. He said that “based on our calculations, which are unofficial...
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Dana Point, CAdanapointtimes.com

Harbor Groups Take on Green Initiatives

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Dana Point, CAdanapointtimes.com

Coffee Chat to Host Shintaku, GM for South Coast Water District

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
California StateEast Bay Times

Plugging deadly holes in California’s addiction treatment system

They tried a wilderness program in Idaho. Boarding school. Expensive private treatment programs and sober living homes in Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, Beverlywood. After spending nearly $200,000 trying to free him from the tyrannous grip of addiction, Juli Shamash’s son, Tyler, died in 2018 of an overdose in the bathroom of a sober living home right around the corner from her house. He was 19.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...