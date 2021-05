For those who are a little confused by this episode’s theme let us try to explain. Yes, all garden beds are built with plants. But, there are certain plants that are such solid performers that they are the perfect jumping off point for building a bed. These are not the dramatic focal points that catch everyone’s attention, nor are they the stoic bones of the garden that just play a background role. These are the perfectly chicken tenders, around which the rest of the meal comes together. Steve would’ve preferred a baked goods analogy here, but you don’t always get what you want. Looking to start a new garden and need ideas of where to start? Or, need more solid performers to round out a bed that is lacking something, but you don’t know what? These plants could help.