Lufkin High School graduation moved indoors to expo center

Trade Days is held in Pedigo Park, which is conveniently located just 2/10 mile off the Highway 59 corridor, in the center of Livingston, Texas, one hour north of Houston Intercontinental Airport and one hour south of Lufkin. Livingston Trade Days is set up in Livingston's scenic Pedigo Park. Shoppers peruse through two covered pavilions and open-air lots that are host to a wide variety of food, arts and crafts, collectible and antique vendors. This great environment welcomes families, day-trippers and outdoor enthusiasts who come to enjoy a few hours at the park. Their goal is to bring a treasure or two home. Courtesy rest areas are located throughout the grounds for shoppers' convenience. There is no admission or parking charge. With diverse vendors and an eclectic selection of wares, there's something for everyone!