newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin High School graduation moved indoors to expo center

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin High School graduation ceremony has been moved to the George H. Henderson Expo Center located at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive due to inclement weather. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the graduation beginning at 8 p.m. Open seating inside the Expo is...

www.kltv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lufkin, TX
Education
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufkin High School#Trout#Graduation Ceremony#Inclement Weather#Ktre#Drive#First Come Basis#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
Related
Lufkin, TXKTRE

‘Brunch with Brothers’ aims to mentor young men in Lufkin community

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Deep East Texas organization seeks to reach out and provide mentorship to the youth in the community. During the weekdays, you can find freshman Kedren Young in classes or on the playing fields at Lufkin High, but on Saturdays, he’s gaining even more knowledge and skills from his mentors, which he says is needed.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Angelina County, TXKTRE

Angelina County law enforcement and community remember fallen heroes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement agencies and community members across Angelina County gathered at the courthouse Saturday afternoon to remember those lost in the line of duty. Saturday marked Peace Officers Memorial Day. The observance takes place during National Police Week. Speakers at the ceremony said the community’s support...
Lufkin, TXKTRE

Sandbags available in Lufkin Thursday at Grace Dunn Richardson Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will be offering free sandbags Thursdya from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Dunn Richardson Park. The city will supply the materials needed, such as sandbags, sand, shovels. Those interested must fill them themselves. A Street Department crew member will be...
Lufkin, TXKTRE

The Mosaic Center in Lufkin names new program director

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Mosaic Center introduced its new program director in Lufkin Wednesday. Jen Phillips takes the reign at the Christian women’s education center. Phillips said the center allows women to grow and succeed in several core program of classes like bible study, jobs for life, money management, boundaries, seven decisions, computer and parenting.
Lufkin, TXKTRE

City of Lufkin providing free sandbags in preparation for expected heavy rain

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will once more be offering free sandbags to local residents who wish to take precautions due to expected heavy rain. The giveaway will take place Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Dunne Richardson Park in Lufkin. City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the City will supply all materials including bags, sand and shovels, however individuals must fill the bags themselves.
Livingston, TXcityoflivingston-tx.com

Livingston Trade Days

Trade Days is held in Pedigo Park, which is conveniently located just 2/10 mile off the Highway 59 corridor, in the center of Livingston, Texas, one hour north of Houston Intercontinental Airport and one hour south of Lufkin. Livingston Trade Days is set up in Livingston's scenic Pedigo Park. Shoppers peruse through two covered pavilions and open-air lots that are host to a wide variety of food, arts and crafts, collectible and antique vendors. This great environment welcomes families, day-trippers and outdoor enthusiasts who come to enjoy a few hours at the park. Their goal is to bring a treasure or two home. Courtesy rest areas are located throughout the grounds for shoppers' convenience. There is no admission or parking charge. With diverse vendors and an eclectic selection of wares, there's something for everyone!
Lufkin, TXKTRE

National Salvation Army Week recognized locally

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - National Salvation Army Week is being recognized locally in East Texas. Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks stopped by the Salvation Army of Lufkin Wednesday to read a proclamation made by the City of Lufkin for the week. Nationally, the week is observed immediately following Mother’s Day in...
Lufkin, TXKLTV

Lufkin’s Adan Hernandez heading to UTSA for cross country

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin senior Adan Hernandez signed his letter of intent to join the UTSA cross country program on Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent. “It is a very important decision not only for me but for my family,” Hernandez said. “They had all been wondering what I was going to decide. I am just glad to make a decision.”
Angelina County, TXKTRE

East Texas Ag News: Controlling weeds in your farm pond

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - When you break up the pond questions into different management categories, getting rid of excess vegetation is at the top of that list. Before we start, please understand that some vegetation is good and even needed in most ponds. Vegetation provides cover for fish and helps add oxygen. But as we can imagine, too much vegetation can lead to problems as well.
Lufkin, TXPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Spotted: Side-By-Side At The Drive Through

This Hot-N-Ready photo was taken today (May 12th, 2021) in Lufkin, Texas. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one is a thousand questions. After all this rain, they might have had to use it to get out of their driveway. Is it just kids on a joyride? Did the pizza get back to the house still warm?
Texas Statebbcmag.com

Consolidated Communications Expands Gigabit Fiber Reach in Conroe, Katy and Lufkin, Texas

Upgrades are part of company’s five-year fiber expansion plan that will deliver symmetrical gigabit fiber services to thousands of new Texas locations by 2025. CONROE, Texas--As part of the company’s five-year plan to expand its fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network, Consolidated Communications is actively upgrading broadband services in its Conroe, Katy and Lufkin service areas. This large-scale investment will connect more customers and small businesses and enable multi-gigabit speeds.