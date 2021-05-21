Arizona kids can get Pfizer, other vaccines at same time, health officials say
PHOENIX (AP) - Children in Arizona as young as 12 can get a COVID-19 vaccine when receiving other immunizations, health officials said on May 21. Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services, said pediatricians, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, can administer the Pfizer vaccine alongside other childhood vaccines. Previously, the CDC had recommended children wait two weeks in between vaccinations.www.fox10phoenix.com