Monster truck rally — Did Ford just win the EV race?

The Ford F-150 Lightning may be stealing headlines right now, but Ford has made yet another massive stride as far as its EV plans are concerned. Ford and battery maker SK Innovation have signed a memo of understanding for a joint venture to produce batteries in the US. To be called BlueOvalSK, the venture will produce approximately 60 GWh annually to start with the potential to expand. This is all part of its $22 billion investment in green tech by 2025. Ford notes that "the creation of the JV is subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and other conditions."