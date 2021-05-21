Monster truck rally — Did Ford just win the EV race?

On Wednesday night Ford officially unveiled the F-150 Lightning, the highly anticipated electric version of their F-Series truck. It’s a major milestone among EV pickups, a sector that has been delayed and continuously anticlimactic, but the livestream announcement felt vaguely familiar to previous reveals, with Ford touting the Lightning’s instant acceleration, quick 0-60 mph time and ginormous frunk, or front trunk (that’s where the engine used to be!). While all these features may be exciting to current truck owners who haven’t been paying attention to the auto industry’s increasing electrification, for EV followers, these are par for the course.