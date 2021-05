The Consensus by CoinDesk conference officially kicks off today. Aaron Stanley, Managing Director of Events and Content, joins "First Mover" to discuss the heavy-hitting keynote speakers lined up for the week. Ray Dalio, Gary Vaynerchuk and Michael Saylor will all be sharing their perspectives on the future of crypto. CoinDesk has also launched $DESK, a token that can be earned and redeemed for rewards throughout the conference, and "First Mover" gets the first look. Rumi Morales, from Outlier Ventures, provides market analysis.