AquaLink to return Memorial Day weekend, free through July 4

Long Beach Transit's water taxi service hours will be extended for July 4. Long Beach Transit photo.

The AquaLink water taxi is scheduled to return to service Memorial Day weekend thanks to a partnership between Long Beach Transit and the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, the organizations announced Friday. The service has been suspended for over a year due to the pandemic but returns with free weekend-only service through July 4.

