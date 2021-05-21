Infants Recognize Rapid Images, Just Like Adults
Summary: Infants take less than one second to completely process visual information. They also have the same temporal limitations in visual processing as adults. It has previously been reported that human visual system has a temporal limitation in processing visual information when perceiving things that occur less than half a second apart. This temporal deficit is known as “attentional blink” and has been demonstrated in a large number of studies.neurosciencenews.com