Pima County hosting menstrual product drive May 24-28

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several groups across Pima County are hosting a menstrual product drive from Monday-Friday, May 24-28 in honor of Period Poverty Awareness Week. County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva and the District 5 office are collaborating with the YWCA of Southern Arizona and the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona to host the drive.

