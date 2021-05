HSBC, one of the largest investment banks worldwide, is not planning to promote Bitcoin within its wealth management business. According to the latest report published by Reuters, HSBC has no plans to launch a Bitcoin trading desk. “Given the volatility, we are not into Bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to be there then of course they are, but we are not promoting it as an asset class within our wealth management business,” Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC told Reuters.