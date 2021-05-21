newsbreak-logo
Musk says Tesla’s Roadster will get an updated design before its 2022 release

By Tom Maxwell
Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk says the new Roadster electric supercar will look better than the prototype currently on display at a museum in Los Angeles. First released in 2008, the Roadster was Tesla’s first-ever vehicle, an electric sports car based on the chassis of a Lotus. The $100,000 vehicle helped demonstrate the performance potential of electric cars while also shifting perceptions about greener vehicles only being practical (and plain) like the Toyota Prius or Nissan Leaf.

