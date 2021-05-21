Musk says Tesla’s Roadster will get an updated design before its 2022 release

If you’re surveying the electric vehicle landscape in America at this very moment in history, your options boil down to the Volkswagen ID.4, the Mustang Mach-E, four different Teslas, the Chevy Bolt, the Nissan Leaf, the Kona Electric, the Porsche Taycan, the Jaguar I-Pace, the Polestar 2, the Audi E-Tron, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Mini Electric, Kia Niro EV, BMW i3, and the Hyundai Ioniq Electric. Ask yourself: Is there a single car on that list that is both desirable and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Reader, I submit that there is not. Enter the Hyundai Ioniq 5.