Gabrielle Union knows that you don't have to be getting married to steal the show in a white dress. The Bring It On actress gave us major swan princess vibes in the form-fitting gown from Prada that she wore to the Billboard Music Awards. The custom-made design was covered in sequins and included a white Prada plaque on the shoulder. However, the highlight of the stunning dress was the rounded, plunging neckline in the front.