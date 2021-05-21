Noted environmentalist Sunderlal dies at 94

India's best-known environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, who coined the slogan that 'ecology is the permanent economy' long before the issue of climate change issue emerged, succumbed to Covid-19 at a hospital in Rishikesh yesterday at the age of 94. Bahuguna, pioneer of Chipco movement in 1970s, was admitted to the hospital on May 8. Bahuguna spent his entire active life prodding and educating the villagers to protest against the destruction of forests and Himalayan mountains. It was his efforts that saw the then PM Indira Gandhi banning the cutting of tress.The Chipko movement he started in 1973 was a non-violent agitation aimed at protecting trees. But it is best remembered for the collective mobilisation of women for the cause of preservation of forests, which also brought about a change in attitude regarding their own status in society.