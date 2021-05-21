Dodgers Vs. Giants Odds Preview, How The Public Is Betting On The Game

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants (23-16) will face the Cincinnati Reds (18-19) in a four-game series at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6:40 PM ET. San Francisco split the four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates after winning the finale at 4-1 on Sunday. The Giants also won the opening match to a score of 3-1 on Thursday. In the final match on Sunday, San Francisco managed to score two runs in the final inning heading to a 4-1 triumph. Starter Alex Wood allowed eight hits and one earned run while granting one walk but struck six batters out in pitching for 6.0 innings. Center/Left Fielder Mike Tauchman led the Giants with two runs scored and two free bases while Right Fielder added a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs. Five San Francisco’s batters added a total of 8 hits in the winning effort.