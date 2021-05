NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the company's financials have been completed internally and are expected to be filed in the next 30 days. Furthermore, it is through these filings the company is compliant with the OTC rule 15c2-11 and OTC Market reporting changes that goes into effect later this year.