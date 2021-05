Last night, I had some vaccinated co-workers over to drink wine, eat pork, and shoot some arrows with my new compound bow. It went well (with only one slight injury), but I am very tired today. So tired, in fact, that the idea of squeezing citrus fruit amongst the dirty dishes and empty wine bottles is far too much for me to handle. Luckily, I had the foresight to buy a bottle of strawberry lemonade when I was at Trader Joe’s yesterday afternoon.