Ryan Mason admits he would welcome return as permanent Spurs boss in the future

Tottenham’s interim head coach Ryan Mason admits he would one day be happy to return to the position on a permanent basis as he prepares for his final game in charge.

The 29-year-old has been at the helm following Jose Mourinho’s sacking last month but will return to his academy role after Sunday’s Premier League curtain-closer at Leicester, where European football is on the line.

Spurs’ search for a new boss continues, but if the club wanted Mason to do the job again in the future then he would not turn it down.

“My personal ambitions I have to put aside at this moment. I don’t really want to think about what I want or need,” he said.

“I have loved representing this football club, to be given this opportunity at this age has been amazing. Would I have said no to this football club? No.

“There is always stuff to learn from. I would never say never in football, things happen you don’t expect.

“The most important thing that I have always said is, ‘What’s best for the football club’. And if the club thinks that’s best in 10, 15, 20 years time then of course, if that’s what the club feels is best.

“But the football club is the most important thing and what do we want and what do we need and what is best for us.”

Mason has been thrown in at the deep end as he has had to face questions on the club’s European Super League involvement, Mourinho’s replacement and now Harry Kane’s future.

He has remained consistently tight-lipped throughout it all and says he does not know what will happen in the summer.

“I am not going to speak about it because I don’t know who the manager is going to be,” he said.

“I don’t know if there are players going to be coming in, I don’t know if there are going to be players going out, so it is very difficult for me to give an honest answer about what it is going to look like and how it is going to be.

“I have been asked to do a job for these seven games, we have got one left and the minds of everyone at this football club are on this game, I am not lying in that.

“I have had no conversations about managers next year or players, the only conversations I have had in the last two days have been about the game on Wednesday and the weekend.”