New York City, NY

19 Restaurants That Prove Soho Offers More Than Just Pricey Shopping

By Robert Sietsema
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoho has a reputation — perhaps unjustified — of having a rarified collection of expensive-but-mediocre restaurants that cater to shoppers who frequent its boutiques and art galleries. Well, we’re here to announce there are a lot more restaurants of widely varying worth packed into Soho than you might imagine. Though the borders of the neighborhood are fuzzy, for the purposes of this map it extends between Lafayette Street and Sixth Avenue on the east and west, and Houston and Canal streets on the north and south.

