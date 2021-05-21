newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

Things to do in June

By Melissa Beaumont
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Let us help you find events for the family to enjoy. We have lots of ideas for things to do inside and outside around Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen and surrounding cities in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. For Events Happening Each Weekend, we have a Round Up for you!

Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Summer of Fun 2021

Join in on the Summer of Fun Photo Contest and play with DFWChild on Instagram. With every shared photo, you will be automatically entered to win our prize:. Follow @DFWChildMag on Instagram. Visit any of the 20 Summer of Fun locations. Snap a picture and post it to Instagram. Use...
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Crane Watch update: 2,095 apartments planned from Haltom City to Lower Greenville

More apartments are being planned in Dallas and Tarrant counties. The Dallas Business Journal has recently learned about seven new projects that have or could be close to breaking ground in North Texas. These projects will bring 2,095 new apartment units to Dallas, Arlington, Haltom City, Little Elm and Mansfield. The plans for these projects have been sourced through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation unless otherwise noted. The following is a rundown of these latest projects:
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Galleria Dallas To Host Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale is making its return with its first in-person concerts since COVID-19 hit Dallas with mini, three-song concerts at 11 a.m. and noon June 5. More than 50 of the choir’s members will perform. The performance accompanies “STRONGER,” a June 4-30 exhibit from the chorale that details...
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Pet Bar coming soon to Custer Village in McKinney

Pet Bar expects to open in mid-July at 3041 S. Custer Road, Ste. 700, McKinney. The business provides concierge-level pet grooming and washing with full and self-service supported by high-end equipment in a clean, open-air environment. Memberships are also available and are based on the size of the dog. www.petbarinc.com.
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

HAPPY PRINT SKIRT

Hello, everyone! I hope you all had a great weekend! I swear it feels like we live in Seattle. I have never known Dallas to be this wet and gloomy. We went out to dinner (in the pouring rain) with friends on Saturday night, and that was about the extent of fun. We have been binge-watching Queen of The South. Have you all seen it? It is a bit like Narcos (if you saw that), except the women are in charge! The story takes place in Mexico and Dallas, so it’s been fun to see Dallas landmarks. We have just started the third of five seasons, and I highly recommend it.
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

A Cornucopia of Color in This Lake Ray Hubbard Home

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week is a colorful Lake Ray Hubbard beauty listed by Shelbie McKenzie of Coldwell Banker Realty Rockwall. Why do I say colorful?. This Mark Molthan Custom Home sits on more than a quarter-acre lot that backs up to a greenbelt overlooking Lake Ray Hubbard. Green, blue, and all shades of orange — those are the colors you’ll take in while sitting on the oversized patio and second-story deck, looking towards the lake.
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Addison Student Artwork to Appear on DART

A student from the Greenhill School in Addison, has won this year’s Best of Show winner in Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) annual Student Art Contest. 5th-grade student, Collin Chon won this year’s theme “Everyday Heroes Ride DART.” The theme gave young artists the chance to recognize heroes across their community and salute their hometown heroes that have persevered and kept the community going throughout the pandemic. The program allows participants to show their creativity.
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Recipe: Fresh Mint Panna Cotta With Blackberries

Andrea Meyer didn’t grow up plucking tomatoes from dew-covered vines in her neighbor’s front yard. There were no afternoons spent scrubbing dirt from beneath her fingernails following a morning of tugging radishes from damp soil. The pastry chef was raised in downtown Cleveland, where all of the fruits and veggies she gobbled were purchased from a grocery store. “It’s not like we had Texas peaches,” says Meyer, who now lives in Dallas. “We didn’t have a thing that grows.” But one day she discovered a bit of horticultural magic sprouting in her fenced-in backyard. Behind an unkempt plum tree, there was a nook that backed up to her house, and in that nook, she came upon thickets of wild mint. “I’m sure at some point my mom probably had a mint plant,” she says. “Mint is invasive. It will trail out of its container and go into the ground and just spread.” She recalls days spent pulling leaves from their stems and then rubbing them between her fingers. Sometimes she chewed on them. “I remember being totally fascinated by it,” she says. “I grew up in the city, so I never saw anything like this growing unless it was corn. I thought it was the coolest thing.” To this day, a waft of fresh mint carries her back to those spring days in Ohio.
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

MBA Student from Addison Fueled by Success

Corey Johnson isn’t afraid to work hard. For him, 19-hour days filled with work, school, team meetings, strategy and reading, is the norm. He then gets a little sleep (from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.), then does it all over again. But this MBA student in Stephen F. Austin (SFA) State University’s Rusche College of Business can handle long days and all the challenges that comes his way, because he’s young and inspired, with an end in sight. He only has four classes left and expects to have his master’s degree by fall 2022.
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Delivering a World Class Experience at Champions Club

When it comes to starting your fitness journey at a state-of-the-art facility like Champions Club, having a support advocate that will help guide you through the membership process can make things a lot easier. Meet Marianne Burton, she is the membership coordinator at Champions Club. “As the membership coordinator, it’s...
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Ultimate Summer Bucket List Printable Bundle

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my full disclosure. Behold the Ultimate Summer Bucket List which includes 101 fun and fabulous ideas to keep your kids entertained all season long. Every Summer I hear the words, “I am bored,” without fail. Be sure to check out our Ultimate Summer Bundle for more family fun.
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Cult-Favorite NYC Bakery Milk Bar Will Pop Up in Dallas

Milk Bar, the cult-favorite bakery from pastry chef Christina Tosi, is plotting a Dallas pop-up. A representative for the chain tells Eater that Milk Bar will set up shop in Dallas starting on Wednesday, May 26, with plans to sling its most iconic desserts via delivery apps like UberEats and DoorDash. The pop-up will be delivery only, which means that Tosi enthusiasts can enjoy cake truffles and the famed Milk Bar Pie in the comfort of their own homes, without waiting in lengthy lines.
Posted by DFW Community News
DFW Community News

JuiceLand Will Reopen Its West Dallas Location After Worker Strike Forced a Temporary Closure

Workers at Austin-based juice bar Juiceland are currently on strike, which temporarily forced the closure of the chain’s West Dallas location. The outpost of Juiceland at Sylvan Thirty is set to reopen on Tuesday, May 25, following a week-long closure amid the strike, according to the Dallas Morning News. According to an Instagram account created by the strikers, the decision to walk off the job came after a year of “unsanitary, rough working conditions” and a lack of hazard pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The strikes took place at Juiceland shops across the state, including locations in Austin and Dallas.
Posted by CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NY PIzza Palace relocates to Plano

NY Pizza Palace opened at 2141 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 29 in the space previously occupied by Fino Italian Bistro. The restaurant, which relocated from just north of the Addison border in Dallas, serves authentic New York-style pizza as well as entrees such as eggplant Parmesan, chicken cacciatore and tortellini with Alfredo sauce. The restaurant’s menu also includes a variety of homemade pasta, hot and cold subs, and desserts. 972-392-9222. https://nypizzaplano.com.