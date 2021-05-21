Crypto Hedge Funds Bought Bitcoin At 'A Reasonable Level' During The Dip: Report

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.