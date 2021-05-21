newsbreak-logo
Crypto Hedge Funds Bought Bitcoin At 'A Reasonable Level' During The Dip: Report

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHedge funds specialized in trading cryptocurrencies seemingly treated the latest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dump as nothing more than a sale. What Happened: According to a Friday Bloomberg report, former Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trader Felix Dian suggested that hedge funds participate in the crypto markets "to ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this (sic),"

#Hedge Funds#Blockchain#Liquidity#Btc#Bloomberg#Ms#Chainalysis#Three Arrows Capital#Buying Bitcoin#Dip#Trading Cryptocurrencies#Diversified Bets#Professional Investors#Company#Discount#Massive Liquidation#Price Action#Sale#Institutions
