Just when you think volatility has been put in the rearview mirror, it resurfaces on Wall Street. But despite some wild swings in high-growth companies of late, one truth remains: Long-term investors have been rewarded handsomely for their patience. Even after the benchmark S&P 500 lost 34% of its value in 33 calendar days last year, it took mere months for all of these losses to be erased by the new bull market.