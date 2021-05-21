newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte, MT

Spring snow will continue to impact travel this weekend

By Brooke Foster
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until midnight for the Butte/Blackfoot Region. This advisory includes Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. As the evening progresses roads may become slippery. Areas of snow will continue to impact travel over...

nbcmontana.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butte, MT
City
Elliston, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Snow#Winter Weather Advisory#Early Spring#Macdonald Pass#Homestake#Snow Levels#Accumulating Snow#Winter Weather Advisory#Rain#Valleys#Daytime Highs#Overnight Lows#Georgetown Lake#Southwest Montanan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Travel
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.