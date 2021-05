Cairn University held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the G. Patrick Stillman Athletic Complex last month. The complex bearing Patrick Stillman’s name will house new soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and softball fields, providing new opportunities for campus life and community gatherings. Following a special recognition of the new construction in Friday’s chapel, university President Todd J. Williams and Patrick Stillman, university board of trustees member, met at the construction site with a close gathering of students, faculty, staff, friends, and family. After a few words from Williams, they put shovels in the ground, signifying the official beginning of construction.