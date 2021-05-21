newsbreak-logo
Pasco, WA

Tyson Foods awards 6 $1,000 Scholarships to local students

By Fox 11 41
FOX 11 and 41
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO, WA – Tyson Foods Pasco facility has awarded six $1,000 scholarships to area students through their annual local scholarship program. The scholarships will assist six individuals with college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships annually to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community, and financial need.

Franklin County, WAFOX 11 and 41

Franklin PUD Offers Rental & Utility Assistance

Franklin PUD has a new program that’s helping people with overdue rent or utility bills get back on track. The program is federally funded by the American Rescue Plan. Franklin County received 18 million dollars of this federal funding and allocated some to Franklin PUD for this purpose. They’ve been...
Pasco, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Broetje Family Trust brings a green touch to its east Pasco quarters

The Broetje Family Trust is turning to solar power and water recycling to help fulfill its stewardship mission as it builds a new home for its three nonprofits in east Pasco. The $4.2 million, 30,000-square-foot building will house the trust’s three nonprofits, including a leadership academy with room for up to 60 students when it opens this summer.
Pasco, WAyaktrinews.com

Pasco farmer donates purple asparagus to help fight Alzheimer’s

KENNEWICK, Wash — For most, it’s a cool-looking vegetable. For Gary Larsen with Larsen Farms, purple asparagus helps keep the memory of his parents alive. Both of his parents died from Alzheimer’s and now for the third year in a row, he’s donating asparagus to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Tri-cities, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Q&A with Michelle Holt

Executive Director, Benton-Franklin Council of Governments. What is the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments:. The Benton-Franklin Council of Governments (BFCG) was established in 1966 as a voluntary association of the units of government in Benton and Franklin counties. The organization is structured as a regional planning commission, a council of governments and a regional transportation planning organization under state law and as a metropolitan planning organization and an economic development district under federal laws. BFCG’s focus is on economic development, community development and transportation planning by providing a regional forum for multijurisdictional decision-making and provision of multi-jurisdictional programs.
Pasco, WAyaktrinews.com

Pasco agencies team up to offer Utility and Rental Assistance Money

PASCO, Wash. — The events of the past year have been troublesome for many Pascoans, which is why three local organizations are teaming up to provide a lifeline for those in need. The Franklin PUD, Columbia Basin Veterans Center and the City of Pasco are launching a joint effort to...
Pasco, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco produce store opens amid shutdown, nears first anniversary

As a teenager Veronica Delgado worked in the Pasco Specialty Kitchen with a woman who made her own jams and sold them at the farmers market. After graduating, she worked in a grocery store selling produce. Later she began selling produce from her uncle’s Pasco farm off Road 100 at...
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Retired UPS exec opens small gym at Richland Wye

Kathy Peoples has opened Peoples Fitness Journey at the Richland Wye, fulfilling a dream of opening a health-related business when she retired. Peoples Fitness opened in a 2,500-square-foot space at 1221 Columbia Park Trail, near Fowler Street, in a spot formerly occupied by a rental business. Peoples graduated from Pasco...
Pasco, WAyaktrinews.com

Pasco teen shares excitement over vaccine eligibility

PASCO, Wash. – Now that the FDA has given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Emergency Use Authorization for individuals 12-15 years old, a Pasco teen has shared why she’s willing to get vaccinated. “I was already excited and I guess it just kind of increased my excitement because it meant I...
Washington StateWenatchee World

More Tri-Citians hospitalized for COVID in advance of reopening check

KENNEWICK — The rate of new COVID cases for the Tri-Cities area dropped on Wednesday, but more people were admitted to area hospitals for treatment of COVID-19. Both are factors that Washington state officials will consider next Tuesday, when it decides whether counties may remain in Phase 3 of reopening or whether tighter restrictions on businesses will be required.
Pasco, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Real Estate & Construction Briefs – May 2021

The Port of Pasco was awarded $7.5 million in the state capital budget to develop roads and other infrastructure for its next project, the Reimann Industrial Center. The funding is contingent on a new large food processor committing to building a facility at Reimann, which is currently undeveloped. The 300-acre...
Pasco, WA610KONA

Weighing the Risks of the Vaccine

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – The Benton-Franklin Health District is aiming to make Covid-19 vaccines more accessible by having multiple pop-up clinics around the area. Pasco Fire Department has been assisting with this project and with spreading awareness of the importance of the vaccine. Ben Sheerer with the PFD says, “People are...
Franklin County, WATri-City Herald

Tri-Cities pop-up COVID vaccine clinics planned. No appointments, no cost

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the Tri-Cities area is getting more convenient, with no-appointment pop-up clinics scheduled and some pharmacies no longer requiring appointments. The Benton Franklin Health District has three pop-up clinics for free vaccinations scheduled at well-known and often busy Pasco locations in an effort to increase the...