Tyson Foods awards 6 $1,000 Scholarships to local students
PASCO, WA – Tyson Foods Pasco facility has awarded six $1,000 scholarships to area students through their annual local scholarship program. The scholarships will assist six individuals with college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships annually to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community, and financial need.www.fox41yakima.com