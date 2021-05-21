newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warm & dry weekend

By Tom Coomes
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 80s this weekend. The latest trend has high temperatures falling just shy of 90, the biggest issue being cloud cover, that will keep temperatures slightly cooler. The weekend is also likely dry, a stray show is possible but not likely. The chance of rain increases next week, from isolated storms Monday to scattered Tuesday and Wednesday, Wednesday the most likely day for rain. If we don't see more than a half inch of rain, dry conditions likely worsen.

www.abc57.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain#Temperatures#Clouds#Trend#Cloud Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentkrcrtv.com

Warm and dry with triple-digits expected next week

Temperatures warmed back up into the mid 80's today with a few mountain showers and minor thunderstorms. Calmer weather returns into Tuesday with high temperatures just a few degrees cooler than today. The valley will see mostly sunny skies and a slight warming trend through the middle of the week...
EnvironmentWALA-TV FOX10

Warm and Dry Trend

We saw dry conditions today, with some places warming up to near 90 degrees. Heading into this evening, we will stay mild with a mix of clouds overnight. We'll be starting off your Tuesday in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. Heading into the afternoon, sunshine will re-emerge with daytime...
EnvironmentAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Warm start to the week.....big cool down mid week....dry or wet Memorial Day weekend?

A warm and windy start to the week with temps in the low 80s but a strong SW wind blowing at 15-30/gusty. It's weather whiplash week as temps nosedive mid week with a chance for showers from I-94 and points south as an area of low pressure tracks to our south (map 1) Temps will be chilly as High pressure in Canada funnels in some cool temps through Friday. By Saturday, another chance for rain (map 2) tracks through the area. So, Memorial day weekend looks split with rain on Saturday (not an all day event though) Sunday and Monday looks much better with temps in the 70s.
Environmenttuscweather.net

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday, 5/24/2021

A stalled front in the vicinity will keep a threat for isolated showers during the morning. The potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are not expected in east-central Ohio today but some storms will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rainfall. Cloud cover will limit the potential for strong thunderstorms.
EnvironmentWALA-TV FOX10

Another dry and warm day on the Gulf Coast

We've got another dry day ahead with temperatures reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. Many spots are in the lower 60s as of 5 a.m. so by late May standards, it doesn't feel too bad out there. Expect the humidity levels to rise in the days ahead, this will mean warmer mornings and the chance of scattered storms returning. The rain chances will not be widespread with the coverage at only around 20-30% at most. You'll start to see that risk return by the time the Memorial Day weekend begins.
Environmentfox8live.com

Shelby: Mostly Dry, Sunny, & Warm

Today will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Rain is not expected for most of the week. There is a small chance for a stray shower or storm, particularly on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should be mostly dry with highs near 90. This would mark the...
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Warm, sunny and dry Tuesday with highs in the 80s

WASHINGTON - The needed rain we received yesterday has departed but the clouds remain. It's a cool feel in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning but into the afternoon we may see some sunny breaks. FOX 5’s Sue Palka says temperatures this afternoon will be comfortable between 75 and 80 degrees.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Warm dry weather continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typically the rainy season here along the Suncoast usually doesn’t get into full swing until mid June and that is holding true so far this year. In fact the humidity has been very low making the near 90 degree temperatures a little more bearable lately. One...
Environmentweathernationtv.com

Midweek Storms for Great Lakes & Northeast

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the eastern Great Lakes and Northeast for scattered severe storms by Wednesday. A trough of low pressure brings back a cold front through these areas. The instability increases thus the stronger storm chances along and head of the frontal boundary. Forecast and Timing. As...