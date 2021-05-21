Warm & dry weekend
Temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 80s this weekend. The latest trend has high temperatures falling just shy of 90, the biggest issue being cloud cover, that will keep temperatures slightly cooler. The weekend is also likely dry, a stray show is possible but not likely. The chance of rain increases next week, from isolated storms Monday to scattered Tuesday and Wednesday, Wednesday the most likely day for rain. If we don't see more than a half inch of rain, dry conditions likely worsen.www.abc57.com