newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, CA

Bay Area mayor resigns amid new allegation of sexual assault

By Associated Press Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Calif. — After refusing to quit for more than a month, the mayor of a California wine country town who has been accused of sexual assault by nine women has resigned from the job. In a statement addressed to residents of the town of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli continued to...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
Windsor, CA
State
California State
Windsor, CA
Government
State
Florida State
Windsor, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farrah Abraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Accused Of Assault#Sexual Assault#Felony Rape Charges#The Assault#Felony Assault#Mtv#San Francisco Chronicle#Mayor#Criminal Charges#Police#Felony Territory#March#Oral Copulation#Sgt Juan Valencia#Bay Area#Teen Mom#16 And Pregnant#Calif#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Police investigate possible connection between deadly back-to-back shootings in Potrero Hill

Police are investigating whether a pair of back-to-back shootings that killed two men Saturday near the Potrero Hill housing projects are connected. The deadly shootings occurred within hours of each other in the midst of what Police Chief Bill Scott described as a “tragic wave of gun violence” in San Francisco that also included a third homicide on Friday.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Windsor, CAksro.com

Woman Arrested for Purse Theft in Windsor

A Santa Rosa woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a purse from a shopping cart in Windsor. The sheriff’s office reports that on May 9th, an elderly woman had her purse stolen inside a retail store. The female suspect, later identified as Yuridia Hernandez, was confronted by another customer. Hernandez tossed the purse but left with the victim’s wallet. As the deputy took the report, the victim received a notification on her cellphone that one of her credit cards had recently been used at a business in Santa Rosa. After obtaining surveillance video from that business, Deputies were able to arrest Hernandez on May 13th. They found the stolen credit cards and personal identifying cards of the victim in her possession. Officers also found additional stolen items, including credit cards and checks, belonging to other victims.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Man identified in fatal Santa Rosa SMART train collision

The man who was struck and killed by a SMART train Tuesday was Rodrigo Banuelos Jaimes, 53, of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said Friday. The investigation of the circumstances of the collision and whether it was an accident or a suicide is still ongoing, Valencia said.
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Santa Rosa, CASFGate

Bid to recall Sonoma County prosecutor qualifies for ballot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A recall campaign against Sonoma County's district attorney that is being bankrolled by a wealthy developer she prosecuted over his company’s actions during a deadly 2017 wildfire has enough verified signatures to qualify for the ballot, officials said. Developer Bill Gallaher has spent nearly $800,000...
Windsor, CAksro.com

New Police Chief for Windsor

The Town of Windsor has appointed a new police chief. Officials announced yesterday that Sonoma County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Raasch will take over the position. He replaces former Police Chief Ruben Martinez who retired because of a medical condition. Raasch has been with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for the last 25 years. He will take over the top cop position starting today.
Sonoma, CAksro.com

Former Sonoma Mayor Releases Allegations Against Dominic Foppoli

An eighth woman has come forward accusing Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault. Former Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley told the San Francisco Chronicle over the weekend about the alleged incident, which happened in January of 2015. Hundley claims that Foppoli climbed on top of her and exposed himself in a Sacramento hotel room during a conference for government officials. At the time, both were newly elected council members in Sonoma and Windsor.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Sonoma County will house vulnerable homeless at Windsor Holiday Inn

Sonoma County is setting up a temporary shelter at the Holiday Inn in Windsor to house older homeless people who are vulnerable to getting infected by the coronavirus. The hotel will have room for up to 90 individuals over age 65 who have not been diagnosed with the highly contagious virus but are considered at high risk of experiencing serious health complications if they did contract it, Windsor officials said in a statement.
Windsor, CAksro.com

Town of Windsor Asks Grand Jury to Investigate Mayor Foppoli

The town of Windsor has requested that a grand jury get involved in the investigation of Mayor Dominic Foppoli. Officials made the formal request yesterday as they move forward with their bid to recall Foppoli, who has been accused of sexual assault by at least seven women. The Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch had recused her office from the investigation after Esther Lemus, a deputy prosecutor in Ravitch’s office, accused Foppoli of sexual assault.