newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Graham Potter reveals Brighton helping Neal Maupay curb fiery temper

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iym5A_0a7PN6zs00
Neal Maupay (PA Wire)

Graham Potter says Brighton are helping Neal Maupay curb his fiery temper after details of the striker’s expletive-laden rant at referee Jon Moss were revealed.

Albion’s top scorer Maupay branded match official Moss ‘a f****** joke’ during a sustained verbal attack, having been shown a red card for dissent at the end of the 2-1 defeat to Wolves on May 9.

The 24-year-old was subsequently hit with a three-game ban and fined £25,000 by the Football Association, ruling him out of the remainder of the season, including Sunday’s Premier League finale at Arsenal.

Specific details of the Frenchman’s abusive behaviour were made public on Thursday afternoon in a report released by the FA’s regulatory commission.

Asked on Friday if his club were taking steps to avoid a repeat, Seagulls boss Potter replied: “We are and it’s an ongoing process. Unfortunately it doesn’t happen overnight is the truth.

“You’ve got to make changes, you’ve to do some work, understand that there is a possibility that that can happen. Then it’s about how you manage everything.

“It’s competition, it’s emotions, sometimes the blood is rushing and you’ve got adrenaline and things happen. That’s a part of football but it’s about managing it and keeping it under control.

“In fairness to Neal, he’s done that quite well over a period of time but it wasn’t good and not acceptable and we have to accept the punishment and own up to it and try to improve.”

Maupay initially received a two-game ban for the red card but this week received an extra match following an FA charge of using foul and abusive language.

The former Brentford player had to be dragged away from the match officials by a combination of team-mates and coaching staff, with referee Moss reporting repeated profanities.

Potter, who himself became involved in a touchline spat with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Tuesday evening, acknowledges that mistakes are a part of life.

“You sometimes forget, they are human beings, they are young guys,” he said.

“I don’t know what you were like when you were 24; when I was 24 I was a lesser version of what I am now. You have to make mistakes, you will make mistakes, it’s just then how you respond to that, that’s the key.

“If you can respond and say, ‘yeah, that wasn’t good’, own up and then try to do something about, then it’s an ongoing process. That’s what we have to try to do to help Neal.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jon Moss
Person
Neal Maupay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#Uk#Club Football#The Football Association#Frenchman#Fa#Arsenal#Seagulls Boss Potter#Referee Jon Moss#Match Official Moss#Referee Moss#Team Mates#Rant#Wolves#Manchester City#Dissent#Adrenaline#Coaching Staff#Maupay Curb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay missing for Brighton again

Skipper Lewis Dunk and forward Neal Maupay will again sit things out when Brighton host Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday. The pair remain suspended following their red cards at Wolves on May 9. Dunk’s fellow defender Joel Veltman, who has been recovering from a calf issue, is also...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Steve Hitchen reportedly adds Brighton’s Potter to list of Tottenham’s managerial recommendations

Tottenham Hotspur technical director Steve Hitchen has Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter on his shortlist for next Spurs manager. According to the Daily Mail, the executive is one of a number of people at the north London club who admires the Seasiders’ manager. Hitchen is thought to have included the Englishman on his list of recommendations that go upstairs for consideration to CEO Daniel Levy.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Danny Murphy tells Tottenham to go down the 'Pochettino route' and target Brighton boss Graham Potter to replace Jose Mourinho after been snubbed by primary candidates including Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers

Danny Murphy has encouraged Tottenham to consider making a move for Brighton manager Graham Potter as they continue their search to replace Jose Mourinho. The north London side controversially dismissed Mourinho in April just six days before the League Cup final - which they then lost - but with their hopes of qualifying for the Champions Leagues fading fast after a poor league campaign.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Danny Murphy endorses appointment of surprise name at Tottenham

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could do far worse than turn to Brighton boss Graham Potter as a successor for Jose Mourinho, according to pundit Danny Murphy. The Portuguese firebrand was axed last month, with former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason taking the reins until the end of the season. However, it seems highly unlikely that he will be given the job permanently, with a number of names still linked to the position.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton boss Potter responds to Tottenham 'speculation'

Brighton boss Graham Potter has dismissed talk of interest from Tottenham. Spurs are currently under the caretaker management of Ryan Mason and searching for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho. Albion chief executive Paul Barber said on Thursday that there had been no approach for Potter and the club had...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Report: Graham Potter has “support” from some Spurs players

It might just be that time is a flat circle, or that COVID-time has rotted all of our brains, but despite Jose Mourinho being fired two and a half weeks ago it feels like the search for a new Tottenham Hotspur manager has been taking an inordinately long period of time. It hasn’t, of course, but after an initial swirl of possibilities things have seemed to quiet down some on that front the past few days.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Potter admits Brighton 'excited'; won't rule out Duffy stay

Brighton boss Graham Potter says the club has been a happy place this week after victory over Leeds. The Seagulls finished 15th last season with 41 points and currently have 37 this term. Potter said: "We're excited about where we are, there's a feeling of positivity and we want to...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

PL rivals issue update on the future of Tottenham managerial target

Brighton confirm stance on the future of Tottenham target Graham Potter. According to Football.london, Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber has claimed that he expects manager Graham Potter to stay with the club for a long time amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham are on the hunt for...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Wolves vs Brighton LIVE: Graham Potter's side can guarantee their Premier League status with a win at Molineux... with Nuno's men looking to bounce back at home after drubbing against Burnley two weeks ago

Brighton can guarantee their Premier League status for another season with a victory at Wolves in the midday kick-off on Sunday. The Seagulls are currently 10 points clear of Fulham in 18th place with four matches remaining and so a victory would see Graham Potter's side achieve their goal of top-flight football for 2021-22.