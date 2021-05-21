newsbreak-logo
Nigerian citizen arrested in unemployment fraud released on bail

By Nicole Jennings
MyNorthwest
 3 days ago
In a reversal of his decision earlier this week, a federal judge in New York City decided to allow the Nigerian citizen arrested last week on suspicion of stealing $375,000 from Washington’s Employment Security Department to be released on $300,000 bail. Earlier this week, the same judge had denied bail...

