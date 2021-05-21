newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler County, FL

Flagler Unemployment Flat at 5.3% But Floridians Become a Bit More Optimistic

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlatness was the order of the month in April in Flagler County: The unemployment rate didn’t budget from 5.3 percent-a zone where it’s hovered, with bare ticks up and down, for eight months. The number of people on the unemployment rolls barely changed (2,519), so did the number of people with jobs (45,194).

flaglerlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Flagler County, FL
Business
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Personal Finances#State Spending#Budget Spending#Optimistic#Miami Dade County#U S Economic Conditions#Osceola#Hamilton County#Consumer Spending#Favorable Opinions#Demographics#Sectors#Consumer Confidence#Flatness#March#People#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
EnvironmentStar-Banner

Hurricane preparedness tax holiday matters more for Floridians this year

Traditionally, hurricane season begins on June 1. But, according to the National Hurricane Center, it has already begun. It is crucial for Florida families to get a plan and stock up on supplies now. The Disaster Preparedness Tax-Free Holiday will help families save on essential items. Forecasts for the 2021...
Florida StateMotley Fool

Florida Becomes 23rd State to Pull Boosted Unemployment

Another state has joined the ranks of those getting rid of boosted benefits early. Millions of workers have lost their jobs in the course of the pandemic, and thankfully, those out of work have been entitled to extra unemployment benefits. Most recently, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan boosted unemployment benefits by $300 a week through early September. But over the past few weeks, numerous states have pulled the plug on those boosted benefits, saying they want to lure the jobless back into the labor force. Now Florida is joining their ranks.
Palm Coast, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Alan Lowe and David Alfin position themselves in race to be Palm Coast mayor

Lowe has decades in self employment, Alfin has experience in leadership of local organizations. Mayoral candidate David Alfin positioned himself as a consensus builder with an even temperament and broad experience in industry organizations, while mayoral candidate Alan Lowe positioned himself as being in touch with the real concerns of the residents and having experience running his own businesses.
EconomyFirst Coast News

Extra $300 federal unemployment benefits will end June 26 for Floridians

The additional $300 in federal funding Floridians have been able to collect for unemployment during the pandemic is coming to an end. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday it will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program on June 26. DEO says the driving force behind...
Florida StateDaytona Beach News-Journal

11 coronavirus deaths, 2,099 new infections reported in Florida on Sunday

The Florida Department of Health and the Agency for Healthcare Administration released the following numbers in their reports on Sunday. Latest vaccine news: Flagler County health department shifting COVID vaccination efforts to children ages 12-17 Statewide. New deaths: 11. Total deaths: 36,474. New cases: 2,069. Total cases: 2,310,335. Total number...
Florida Statesflcn.com

Why Are So Many People Moving To Florida?

During the past few months, many people from around the country have decided to move to Florida. Large groups of people are leaving New York and California. Both states have experienced a drop in population for numerous reasons. Whether higher taxes or rising crime rates, these individuals are leaving and moving to other states. Many of them are traveling to the beautiful state of Florida.
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Florida to end $300 weekly federal unemployment payments

Florida plans to stop providing $300 a week in additional federal unemployment benefits as it pushes for people to return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday that starting June 26 the state will no longer participate in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. State and business officials have argued that, when added to state unemployment payments, the $300 a week in federal aid is keeping people from returning to jobs.
Orlando, FLWESH

DEO says more people optimistic about finding work again

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jobless claims across the country are at an all time low. In Florida, the Department of Economic Opportunity says there are now hundreds of thousands of jobs posted and up for grabs. But the unemployment rate in Florida went up slightly in recent weeks. It's not actually...
Live Oak, FLLake City Reporter

Additional businesses eye moves to LO Commons

LIVE OAK — A month after approving one startup grant for a business at the Live Oak Commons, the Live Oak Community Redevelopment Agency will now consider three more. At its April meeting, the CRA…
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

CDD 5 considers forming task force to deal with abandoned homes

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors is considering forming a task force to deal with abandoned homes. Supervisor Reed Panos introduced the idea at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center. He said that abandoned homes, usually tied to the death or long-term illness of a resident of The...
West Palm Beach, FL850wftl.com

Fourth on Flagler is back!

Great news! 4th on Flagler will take place Sunday, July 4 2021 on Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach from 7:00-10:00 PM with free, family fun culminating with fireworks at 9:00 PM over the Intracoastal waterway. Fourth on Flagler was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. CDC guidelines will...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Florida couples say they were duped by moving companies amid pandemic

ORLANDO – They moved to Florida for their dream homes, and instead, they are living in empty nests. “Normally we would have decorations, but it’s empty right now,” Eric O’Dell said walking through his home in St. Cloud. “It is difficult sometimes when you just need to relax at the end of the day and all you got is a refugee camp.”
Economykiss951.com

Three More States Dropping Unemployment Benefits

There are now three more states dropping unemployment benefits. You can’t go anywhere these days without seeing “Now Hiring” signs. Yet there are still many people on unemployment insurance. Today three more states have announced plans to drop the federal government’s $300 per week unemployment assistance next month. This week, Texas, Indiana, and Oklahoma joined 17 other states that plan to drop the program in June. This is instead of the current expiration date in September. All the states dropping benefits are led by Republican governors. South Carolina’s extra benefits will expire at the end of June. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state’s economy is “booming” with as many job openings as there are people collecting unemployment benefits. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is offering a $1,200 bonus to people on unemployment who return to work. Do you think the unemployment benefits are keeping people from looking for work?