Flagler Unemployment Flat at 5.3% But Floridians Become a Bit More Optimistic

There are now three more states dropping unemployment benefits. You can’t go anywhere these days without seeing “Now Hiring” signs. Yet there are still many people on unemployment insurance. Today three more states have announced plans to drop the federal government’s $300 per week unemployment assistance next month. This week, Texas, Indiana, and Oklahoma joined 17 other states that plan to drop the program in June. This is instead of the current expiration date in September. All the states dropping benefits are led by Republican governors. South Carolina’s extra benefits will expire at the end of June. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state’s economy is “booming” with as many job openings as there are people collecting unemployment benefits. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is offering a $1,200 bonus to people on unemployment who return to work. Do you think the unemployment benefits are keeping people from looking for work?