New York City, NY

New York bill seeks to limit police use of deadly force

By The Associated Press
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) - New York’s attorney general is proposing legislation to overhaul the use of force by police, in many cases requiring de-escalation tactics and other measures before officers take lethal action. Attorney General Letitia James said Friday the bill introduced recently in the state legislature would codify a...

www.wktv.com
