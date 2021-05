Today on the show we learned that despite North Korea's best effort to ban the mullet, it is coming back this summer. That's right, the business in the front and party in the back look is back and might be here to stay. We even had a listener call in and describe his beautiful mullet to Christine and she sounded really thirst afterward. Also on the show, Steve checks out a couple of new movies out this weekend, we help a Click of Six member choose between their family and their pet, and you tell us all about the oldest things you own with today's #TQOTD. All of that and much more on today's show!