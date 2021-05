Just because something looks like a duck doesn't mean it's a duck. As the old saying goes, it also has to swim like a duck and quack like a duck. So, yes, that thing McDonald's shoves into a McFlurry may look like a straw (albeit an unusual one with a square top), but as many customers have found out the hard way, it doesn't suck like a straw—which is usually around the time they realize it's actually a spoon.