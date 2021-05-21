newsbreak-logo
Framingham FinCom to mull using $362K in free cash to buy Belknap Pool

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM — Finance Committee members on Monday are slated to discuss appropriating $362,150 from free cash to purchase a former Northside pool and tennis club. Councilors in March exercised Framingham’s first right of refusal to buy the Belknap Pool and Tennis Club and asked Mayor Yvonne Spicer to set aside funds to purchase the property. Spicer sent a request to the council last week to use $362,150 from free cash to buy the former pool club property.

