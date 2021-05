Rob Font made a messy situation even more muddled when he scored a dominant win over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27 fight card. UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling is on the mend from surgery and is expected to face ex-titleholder Petr Yan when he’s ready to get back into the octagon. In July, ex-champion T.J. Dillashaw returns from a USADA suspension to face the surging Cory Sandhagen. Following his win over Garbrandt, Font’s name will ring out with those other contenders. That’s a mess, but it’s a splendid type of disorder. The type of chaos that ensures the top of the bantamweight division is going to be extremely competitive for a while.