Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com