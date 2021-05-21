newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txn#Wealth Management#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Investment#Capital Investment#Stock Investors#Sec#Icon Advisers Inc Co#Ieq Capital Llc#Txn#Morgan Stanley#Jefferies Financial Group#Rosenblatt Securities#Texas Instruments#Dnb Asset Management As#Ac Dc#Texas Instruments Stock#Company#Institutional Investors#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 86 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $256,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Other hedge funds and other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clarus Group Inc. Invests $226,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Several other hedge funds and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Fortinet worth $41,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 435 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doliver Advisors LP Takes $433,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).