Schmidt is currently attending the USA Ice Hockey Nationals with her team, the Anaheim Lady Ducks, from Wednesday, April 28 through Sunday, May 2. Sophomore Ruth Schmidt didn’t need much time to discover her passion. Introduced to the ice rink when she was just 3 years old and playing ice hockey by age 5, Schmidt soon found herself at home. In the 10 years she has played ever since, Schmidt has worked to push past gender boundaries while developing a tight bond between her teammates.