newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

I RECOMMEND: Give out compliments

By Macy Eismann
buffaloreflex.com
 3 days ago

I recommend that everyone should give more compliments to make people feel better about themselves. A lot of people don’t feel very confident in themselves, and if people just compliment people randomly, I think a lot of people’s days would change for the better. When someone whom they don’t know...

buffaloreflex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullies#People
Related
Posted by
Dr. Christine Bradstreet

Want More Out of Life? Give More

a man handing food to an elderly personopen source from pixabay.com. I grew up with surrounded by feelings of lack. As a result, I used to hold onto things. I was stingy. I didn’t want to share. Not only did I protectively hold onto my belongings, I considered very carefully before I decided to expose my inner self as well. Things had to be on my terms. I wanted the scales to tip in my favor. The result of this way of life? Life wasn’t fun.
Kidsnny360.com

Child’s beauty attracts uncomfortable compliments

I have been blessed with a gorgeous 4-year-old daughter who is (even more importantly) smart, funny and kind, but I have an issue. Every time we go anywhere or meet someone new, the person feels the need to comment on her beauty. We receive comments like, “Just wait till she’s older. Boys will be all over her!” This happens not only with older distant relatives and my in-laws, but also random people at the grocery store.
Bullock County, ALunionspringsherald.com

Tourism Director compliments play

The play, "In Her Own Fashion" was a one-woman show performed on May 6-9, 2021, at Dream Field Farms. The author of the script and actress for the play was Delores Hydock who performed two roles, that of herself and Ninette Griffith. The script by Hydock was written around a...
MinoritiesMic

3 "compliments" that actually fetishize POC

For some people, having game looks like lavishing the object of their affection with praise. But being a Black, Indigenous, and/or other person of color on the receiving end can make this otherwise mundane interaction pretty fraught. Some compliments are not only cringe-inducing, they live in our heads rent-free, shaping how we see ourselves and approach dating in the future. I’m talking about phrases like: “You look so exotic.” “Your chocolate skin is so sexy.” “Ooh, I’ve never been with a [insert racial identity here] before.”
Relationship Adviceaninjusticemag.com

Why Women Stay in Abusive Relationships?

My cousin is in an abusive marriage. Today is her 17 years marriage anniversary. It is funny how people get used to it. The abuse. We know she is being abused, but we cannot do anything until she decides she wants things to change. I often ask myself, why is...
Lewisport, KYhancockclarion.com

What I learned from dying; give me a break

Everyone always says to stay strong, stay vigilant, fight, fight, fight, but sometimes you just want a break. Lately I’ve been grasping at breaks just as hard as I’ve been fighting to get better and I have to be careful that I don’t break myself into the past tense. But, I am learning the value of seeking out respite because the hard times will find me.
Musicweddingchicks.com

This Song by Marilyn Hucek Gives So Much Meaning to the Phrase ‘I Do’

Working in this industry for the better part of the last 10 years, I’ve probably used the phrase “I Do” a billion, if not more, times. It rolls off the tongue so easily and it doesn’t need to be explained, because IYKYK (that’s you, brides and grooms to-be, you know!). But the thing is, once you start overusing the phrase in any and all contexts related to your wedding - and #ido hashtagging counts, oh yes it does - the meaning starts to wane. Kind of like an engagement ring that loses its luster every now and again; it’ll shine beautifully again, it just needs to be cleaned up and dusted off first! Well, we just heard a brand-new song that’s breathing fresh new life into the “I Do” declaration: ‘i do’ by Marilyn Hucek.
Religionarcamax.com

How do I give up my friends who believe differently?

Q: I serve in the military and was saved at an evangelistic meeting on base. My faith is in Jesus now and I read the Bible and try to treat others well. But I have to admit that I have a hard time giving up my friends who believe differently, and I stay in turmoil about giving in to peer pressure. What is the solution? – F.O.
Religiona Life Overseas |

7 Ways We Secretly Rank Each Other

Last week a friend wondered in passing, at the end of email, why some reasons to leave the field are more respected than others. She knew a couple who was leaving because their young adult children were not doing well in the US. Instead of being supported in their decision, they were asked why they didn’t “trust their children to the Lord.”
Spencer, IASpencer Daily Reporter

Mental Health Month

It’s hard to imagine in this day and age, with so much information available literally at our fingertips, that we have such difficulty sorting out how to react to individuals with mental health conditions. Our annual Mental Health Month observance attempts to promote more positive messaging about the importance of...
Mental Healthnwestiowa.com

Letter: Mental concerns? Please seek help

It’s hard to imagine in this day and age, with so much information available literally at our fingertips, that we have such difficulty sorting out how to react to individuals with mental health conditions. Our annual Mental Health Month observance attempts to promote more positive messaging about the importance of...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: May I recommend the cold breakfast cereal?

The amount of choice in L.A. restaurants is so great as to be almost paralyzing. There are the perfectly crunchy chả giò from Golden Deli, served with a platter of cold, crisp herbs. There’s nuclear test-level spicy, soupy noodles from Hunan Chilli King. There’s the somehow underrated burger from Go Get Em Tiger, possibly the best in the whole city.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

What My First Marriage Taught Me About Acceptance

Even though we weren’t married long, my first marriage taught me about acceptance. Doug, my first husband, was a smart, funny, kind person; a man of deep faith, and a lawyer by training. He had a heart of gold. He served as a guardian ad litem in the court system for children in precarious situations.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

What Anger Really Says

I once facilitated a therapy group for perpetrators of domestic violence. The group was made up of men who had gotten in trouble with the law and were ordered by the court to attend. These men were not happy to be there. It was our unenviable duty to teach them...
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Cremation is an affordable option

There have been a lot of articles written about the costs of traditional burials, and not so many about the less traditional (e.g., cremation) burials. Both topics were addressed in Jeanette Cadwallender’s letter published in The Free Lance–Star on April 22. The letter-writer made helpful and sage points, especially concerning...
LifestyleNorwalk Hour

RS Recommends: BioLite's FirePit+ Gives You Benefits of Campfire Cooking Without the Smoke

This summer you might finally be able to go on holiday, party on the beach, or turn up at a tailgate, and there’s a lot of creative ways to bring people together. If you’re going to safely gather with others, one of the best ways is through the great outdoors. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your camping gear, or just want to turn your backyard into a grillmaster’s dream, the best outdoor tech items should bring the fun (and functionality) no matter the season.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why are strangers handing bibles out to our children on school grounds?

Today I was appalled to learn that an organization called the Gideons has been purposely targeting our local children while they are leaving school for their buses. I am not sure if they were invited by school officials -- which would violate the Establishment Clause of our Constitution -- or if they were given a wink or a nod. But, they were outside of the school entrances of Trek North, Voyageurs, Bemidji High School and the Bemidji Middle School.