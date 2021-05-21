newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Colin Doyle urges Kilmarnock to stay positive despite Dundee defeat

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBuZF_0a7PMPKZ00
Kilmarnock keeper Colin Doyle had to make a couple of vital saves to keep his team in their play-off tie with Dundee (PA Archive)

Colin Doyle admits Kilmarnock are relieved they have not been left with a mountain to climb to rescue their Premiership place.

Tommy Wright’s team found themselves two goals down to Dundee inside 47 minutes as they toiled amid a torrential play-off downpour at a sodden Dens Park.

It was an error-strewn display from the Ayrshiremen but they finally got the break of the ball with 13 minutes left as Brandon Haunstrup’s shot broke back to him off Dees striker Danny Mullen, with the Killie full-back then grasping a precious lifeline at the second attempt.

However, goalkeeper Doyle had to pull off two great saves to ensure it was not game over by the time Haunstrup pounced.

First he bailed out the Englishman after his horror fresh-air swipe sent Paul McMullen through on goal, while he made another vital stop to deny Mullen after the break.

But the Irishman is just relieved Kilmarnock are still in with a chance of extending their 28-year top-flight run when they host James McPake’s side in Monday night’s Rugby Park return.

“We are still in the tie,” he said. “It is only one goal and we have another 90 minutes.

“We are at home and we need to be confident to see if we can turn it around.

“There is no point in beating around the bush, this wasn’t the performance or result we wanted but we are still in the tie.

“It could have been worse, it could have been 3-0 or whatever. We are still in it and 90 minutes is a long time in football.

“We are confident and we will also have our fans back as well so we are looking forward to that. We have to be positive.”

Wright has masterminded a huge turnaround in form since being appointed back in February.

Thursday’s defeat was just the second Killie had suffered inside 90 minutes in their last 10 games but they slipped up as Dundee whipped up a storm with goals from Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam.

Doyle said: “The conditions were terrible. It was blowing and the wind was swirling, it was coming down with rain, it is not nice for goalkeepers or anyone.

“We have managed to get back in the game. We will see what happens at home.

“We were nine unbeaten apart from the Motherwell game. We were in good form but that can happen in football.

“It is frustrating because we wanted the win and worst case a draw. I have been in football a long time and I have seen these situations overturned.

“It is going to be difficult because they will be confident. We have to manage that and to try and get an early goal to put a bit of pressure on them.

“We will be confident and hopefully we can celebrate on the astro on Monday.

“We want to win and stay in the league and we will give everything to get the result to keep the team in the Premiership and to keep the fans happy.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mullen
Person
Charlie Adam
Person
Jordan Mcghee
Person
James Mcpake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee#Kilmarnock#Irishman#League Football#Monday Night Football#Ayrshiremen#Englishman#Motherwell#Premiership#Goalkeeper Doyle#Host James Mcpake#Home#Dens Park#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Dundee boss James McPake happy despite Raith fright

Dundee boss James McPake expressed his delight after his side progressed to the Premiership play-off final despite losing to Raith Rovers at Dens Park. The Dark Blues had won the first leg of the semi-final 3-0 on Wednesday at Stark’s Park to give Raith a mountain to climb. Rovers rose...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Kilmarnock consigned to play-offs despite win over Hamilton

Ross County came from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1 and send Kilmarnock into the Scottish Premiership play-offs. County needed at least a point to guarantee their safety and fell behind in the seventh minute at Fir Park when Sam Foley netted from close range. Killie had to win against Hamilton...
SportsBBC

Kilmarnock in 'strong position' for play-off says Tommy Wright

Kilmarnock are in a "strong position" heading into their Scottish Premiership relegation play-off against Dundee, says manager Tommy Wright. The Ayrshire side were consigned to 11th spot despite beating Hamilton Academical 2-0 on the final day. Ross County's win at Motherwell means they face Dundee on Thursday, then next Monday,...
Soccerweyburnreview.com

Canada's David Wotherspoon wins Scottish Cup with St. Johnstone

GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canadian international David Wotherspoon, named man of the match, celebrated a cup double Saturday as St. Johnstone defeated Hibernian 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Wotherspoon had previously helped the Perth-based club win the Scottish League Cup for the first time in the...
SoccerBBC

Kilmarnock: Youssouf Mulumbu leaves Rugby Park ahead of Dundee play-off

Kilmarnock will be without Youssouf Mulumbu for their Scottish Premiership Play-off final second leg on Monday after the midfielder left for France. The 34-year-old was not in the match-day squad for Thursday's 2-1 first-leg defeat away to Dundee. A club spokesman told BBC Scotland: "Mulumbu messaged the club on Monday...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Steve Clarke sounds like he's fed up of talking about Celtic's Leigh Griffiths

Scotland manager Steve Clarke sounds as if he’s getting sick of discussing Leigh Griffiths as he refused to delve into his international situation in particular. Griffiths, who many believe to be the country’s most natural finisher, failed to make the Euro 2020 squad this summer. It’s the first time the nation has managed to qualify for a major tournament in 22 years. Griffiths himself has been part of several failed campaigns.