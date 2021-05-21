newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Indie Film, TV Financer Bondit Media Capital Expands To Canada In Partnership With Arcana Studio

By Jill Goldsmith
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Bondit Media Capital, which became an important funder for independent film and television during Covid, is partnering with Vancouver-based Arcana Studio to launch Bondit Canada Capital. Bondit will be the majority owner of an entertainment production and finance venture that will offer capital solutions to content creators in the...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
John Travolta
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Films#Film Producer#Television Production#Media Company#Production Company#Entertainment Industries#Bondit Media Capital#Covid#Bondit Canada Capital#Buffalo 8#Abs Payroll#Academy Award#Ip#American Siege#Revere Capital#Tv#Indie#Content Creators#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Movies
Related
BusinessCourier News

Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'

NEW YORK (AP) — Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde" and “Shark Tank," with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company's second-largest...
Entertainmentretaildesignblog.net

Videoville Showtime VVS Films by Inside Studio

Inside Studio realized the newly located offices of leading film distribution company, Videoville Showtime VVS Films, located in the historical old town of Montreal, Canada. The century-old building received a modern expansion in 2018 providing the 7,000sq.ft. space with both historic character and contemporary edge; a subtle nod to where the company has been and where they are headed.
MoviesScreendaily

Warner Bros films to play 35 day in cinemas before HBO Max debut in LatAm, Caribbean

Films from the Warner Bros slate will debut on HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean after a 35-day exclusive theatrical run. At time of writing WarnerMedia had not clarified whether the window applies only to the 2021 slate, or beyond. Either way, it marks the latest blow for exhibition, which has seen what was until fairly recently a three-month exclusive runaway slashed by the pandemic and the march of streaming platforms.
New York City, NYMyNorthwest.com

Gap expands into home under new partnership with Walmart

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap will begin selling a new home goods line exclusively through Walmart’s website next month under a multiyear partnership. The collection of more than 400 items is Gap’s first venture into the home category and it’s selling everything from bedding and bath goods to home decor. The collection will appear on Walmart’s site on June 24. They will eventually make it into Walmart stores, the companies said, though no financial terms were disclosed Thursday.
Minoritiesnewbusinessethiopia.com

PVH Corporation expands pride partnerships

PVH Corporation announces this year’s support of global Pride will focus on education and awareness, community engagement and creating inclusive products throughout the year. Pride is an important celebration and educational moment for our global associates to rally around, with activations planned in many of the company’s top regions and...
Businessmakeuseof.com

Amazon Buys MGM Studios to Help It Fight the Streaming War

As the video streaming market heats up, companies need to do everything they can to stay afloat, even giants like Amazon. The e-retailer giant has just announced a partnership with MGM to get even more movies onto its platform. Amazon and MGM's New Deal. As reported in a press release...
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Amazon Studios Acquires Val Kilmer Documentary From A24

Amazon Studios has acquired the U.S. and Latin American rights to the documentary Val. From directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo, this is the first feature in the slate of documentaries and doc-series being produced by A24, whose nonfiction arm is led by Ben Cotner. Producers include Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainMania’s Val Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films, and Ting Poo.
TV Showsourcommunitynow.com

Amazon Set to Acquire MGM Studios

The merger adds a portfolio of movies and television shows dating back almost 100 years. Amazon is expanding its entertainment portfolio by purchasing one of the largest and oldest film companies, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). The deal is worth $8.45 billion and includes more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Amazon already creates content for its Prime streaming service, but this deal will empower the online giant to expand the quality and quantity of the entertainment it provides.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Not for Sale, Says CEO Yoshida Kenichiro

Sony Pictures is not for sale, nor will it be spun off as a stand-alone company anytime soon, says Sony Group CEO Yoshida Kenichiro. The rapid consolidation seen across the screen sector — such as Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM and WarnerMedia’s high-profile merger with Discovery — has fueled industry speculation about Sony Pictures’ future. And the company’s strategic decision to act as a content supplier to established streamers rather than launching a flagship direct-to-consumer service of its own has made it something of an outlier in the streaming era. Meanwhile, the high price tag Amazon payed for MGM, which is a significantly smaller operation than Sony Pictures, underscored the enormous value Sony Group could potentially command for its film and television operations should it be open to parting with them.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Amazon Boosts Streaming Ambitions With Deal For MGM Studios

Amazon has agreed to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday, giving the US tech giant a vast content library to further its ambitions in streaming. The deal bolsters Amazon Prime Video, which competes with Netflix and others in the fast-evolving market, with some 4,000...
Businessanimationxpress.com

Bild Studios and Lux Machina strike a virtual production partnership

Lux Machina, the company behind the real-time virtual production of The Mandalorian, has joined forces with Bild Studios. The teams on either side of the Atlantic forged a partnership in a bid to provide the film, TV, and live event production industry with straightforward access to real-time VFX production technology.
Glendale, CASfvbj.com

Loop Media Expands Content Channels

Loop Media Inc. has added several new premium video content channels to its Loop for Business service. The Glendale short-form video distributor has added an action sports channel to its lineup through a partnership with FuelTV as well as a channel for the popular world of sneakers, through a partnership with SnkrInc., a media brand representing global sneaker culture.
BusinessSFGate

With its purchase of MGM, Amazon supersizes its Hollywood ambitions

Across several decades of Hollywood filmgoing, "RoboCop," James Bond and "Legally Blonde" have become some of the most beloved titles on the big screen. On Wednesday, the wealthy tech giant Amazon announced it will buy the owner of those properties, the embattled studio MGM, for $8.45 billion. It is a move that aims to create a new power player in Hollywood with a raft of big-budget entertainment built around existing fan favorites, marketed to a large customer base and bankrolled by one of the world's richest companies.
BusinessSHOOT Online

Droga5 NY, RESET Director Yann Mounir Demange Full of Surprises For Pinterest

Client Pinterest Agency Droga5 NY Tim Gordon, Felix Richter, co-chief creative officers; Juliana Cobb, executive creative director; Tom McQueen, George McQueen, creative directors; Ben Brown, sr. copywriter; Jackie Moran, sr. art director; Jenny Yoon, copywriter; Maria Kouninski, art director; Rich Grego, executive design director; Kathryn Brfylinsky, associate design director; Angela Asemota, designer; Lee Pozin, jr. designer; Jesse Brihn, director, film production; Annie Uzdavinis, executive producer, film; Sachin Arora, sr. producer, film; Ian Graetzer, sr. producer, interactive; Harry Roman-Torres, chief brand strategy director; Emily Mulvey, strategy director; Brittany Lynch, sr. strategist. Production Company RESET Yann Mounir Demange, director; Xiaolong Liu, DP; Jennifer Beitler, exec producer; Michael Garza, producer. Editorial Work Editorial Biff Butler, editor; Joseph Tuzolino, assistant editor; Erica Thompson, exec producer; Alejandra Alarcon, head of production; Malia Rose, sr. producer. Postproduction/VFX Nice Shoes Tyler Whalen, lead VFX supervisor; Dave Zeevalk, VFX creative director; Nina Rodriguez Smith, VFX producer; Manda Cheung, compositing supervisor; Adam Stockholm, CG lead; Adrienne DeLuca, compositor. Jason Farber, sr. Flame/VFX artist; Kaya Ono, Dan Kelly, Nicky Picardo, Flame artists; Kevin Ratigan, Flame assistant; Bogdan Mihajlovic, 3D matchmover; Derek Bird, on-set VFX supervisor (LA); Ivan Espana Soley, on-set VFX supervisor (MX; John Dillon, conform/VFX producer; Maria Carretero, colorist; Kevin Ratigan, color assistant; Andrew Pandolfino, color producer; Jason Farber, head of production; Tara Holmes, exec producer; TJ Sponzo, EP, business development. Music Walker Song: “Subway Graffiti”; Julianne Wilson, Dottie Scharr, sr. producers; Sara Matarazzo, exec producer. Sound Lime Studios Joel Waters, audio engineer/sound designer; Collin Thomas, assistant engineer; Susie Boyajan, exec producer. Interactive Production Second Child John Clendenen, Natasha Kaser, Mike Vorrasi, retouchers; Michael Mockler, retouching producer; George McAvoy, Don Ong, Emmanuel Perez, graphic artists; Nereida Valles, graphics producer; Lisa Bishai, QC manager; Kevin Reste, animator; Phillip Nguyen, post producer.