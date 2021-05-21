Family accompanies golfers on solo journey through Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A one-woman team is just fine with Paula Creamer. "The Little League team that I had her on, I had to put her at 3rd base because she was the only one who could reach 1st. I guess you could say that she didn't think too much of the team sports type thing because you're so dependent on your teammate," says Paul Creamer, the first one to ever play golf with 10-year-old Paula back on their home course in California. He could have never predicted where that transition from little league to golf would lead his daughter.