newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Racks Up Impressive Pre-Sale Tickets Ahead of Box Office Debut

By Rebecca Rubin
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A Quiet Place Part II” is drumming up solid pre-sales, according to online ticketing service Fandango. If momentum sustains, that could bode well for the film’s box office debut over Memorial Day weekend. The follow-up to Paramount’s 2018 sleeper hit “A Quiet Place” is currently selling twice as many advance...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Erik Davis
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Movie Tickets#Movie Theaters#Movies In Theaters#Musical Theater#Paramount#Dalmatians#Disney Plus#Rotten Tomatoes#Universal#Pre Sale Information#Movie Theater Marquees#Summer Movie Season#Experience Theaters#Memorial Day Weekend#Fantastic Four#Solid Pre Sales#Theater Owners#Part Ii#Amps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
Related
Moviespacificsandiego.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is (shhh!) a good enough sequel

The Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. When “A Quiet Place” was released in...
MoviesGreenwichTime

'A Quiet Place Part II' Review: John Krasinski's Monster Movie Sequel Amps Up the Scares

For many, John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” will be their first movie back since the pandemic forced theaters to shut down. There’s a certain poetry to that, since the high-tension horror sequel picks up just over a year into a life-changing threat to humanity. After being delayed nearly as long from its original March 2020 release date, the fictional Abbott family — or what remains of it — now seems more relatable than ever. They listened to the news when a deadly invasion struck, they played it even more cautious than their neighbors, and they made it this far. Now what?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place: 5 Questions We Still Have About The Horror Monsters Ahead Of Part II

This Memorial weekend, a welcome, but chilling hush will come over theaters as John Krasinski’s long-awaited horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II finally comes out. The movie will follow the 2018 hit that introduced the haunting monsters who have eliminated much of Earth’s population due to their ultra sensitivity to sound which they hunt and kill. Ahead of the return of the franchise, let’s talk through some of the questions I still have about the mysterious villains that have set off the apocalypse that the Abbotts will once again try to survive from.
MoviesHollywood News

Exciting new clip arrives for horror sequel ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Here’s a film that I have been waiting the best part of year (or more) to see, and in just a couple of weeks, I will be able to venture down to my local multiplex to check it out – and I cannot wait. A Quiet Place Part II is the follow-up to the smash-hit genre piece directed by John Krasinski, and we have a brief, though quite exciting new clip to share.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

A Quiet Place Part II isn’t getting a PVOD release in Canada

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is finally set to release in Canadian theatres on May 28th after it was moved from its initial release date of March 20th, 2020. While good news for fans of the post-apocalyptic thriller, most people won’t be comfortable going to a movie theatre while the nation is battling a deadly third wave, that is, if theatres near you are even open.
Moviesstaradvertiser.com

John Krasinski and the tense wait for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

On the night of March 8, 2020, John Krasinski was celebrating the imminent release of his new post-apocalyptic thriller, “A Quiet Place Part II,” which he wrote and directed. He proudly walked the red carpet for its premiere at the Rose Theater as he posed for photographs with Emily Blunt, his wife and the film’s star. He told the crowd at Jazz at Lincoln Center how excited he was to share the movie with them and, shortly, with audiences everywhere.
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Quiet Place Part II” Review: A strong and quiet type of thrilling horror

We start from the true beginning, with the dissonance of sound. A bell barks announcing a new customer entering the pharmacy. The customer’s boots are stuck along the floor.aloud Wow The noise of a customer peeling a plastic bag near a fruit stand. Join a baseball game in Little League. Enjoy the sound of bat balls, the cheers of parents and siblings, and friendly conversations on the stands.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. After the events of the first film, the Abbott family join forces with another survivor as they attempt to evade the sound-focused monsters rampaging across the planet. A...
MoviesMiami Herald

Movie review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
MoviesDerrick

'A Quiet Place Part II' review: Appealing creature feature turns up the jump scares

"A Quiet Place Part II," John Krasinski's effective sequel to his 2018 horror film "A Quiet Place," begins with a scene that's so normal it gave this masked viewer a pang of nostalgia. A crowd has gathered in a park, on a summer afternoon, for a kids softball game; it's a lovely, ordinary day. A title card reads "Day 1." And suddenly, a strange dark fire appears in the sky. The monsters have arrived, and nothing will be ordinary ever again.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

A Quiet Place Part II Review: Silence is Golden

In 2018, the world was captivated by John Krasinski’s directorial debut, A Quiet Place. We praised the film for its suspense and its inventive and original premise. Audiences praised it too, to the tune of 341 million dollars worldwide on a 17 million dollar budget. So it’s no surprise that a sequel would be in the works with that much money made. However, in an industry where sequels go massive and more epic, A Quiet Place Part II does not. By no means is that a bad thing. Instead, it focuses on the importance of the little things. As a result, A Quiet Place Part II is visually remarkable, technically solid, maturely written, tense, and brutal.
Posted by
TheWrap

‘Boss Baby 2’ to Hit Theaters and Peacock in July

Universal announced on Monday that DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business” is moving from a theatrical release in September to a release on July 2 in both theaters and on Peacock. The film will be available for streaming at no extra charge to those who subscribe to Peacock’s premium...
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

#VicksFlicks Special Edition: A Quiet Place Part II

Very rarely does a sequel of any genre, especially in horror, reach the heights of the original, but that’s precisely what A Quiet Place Part II achieves. Writer-director John Krasinski’s skillful, exhilarating storytelling from A Quiet Place is strongly carried in to this beyond satisfying second part, expanding the world the Abbott family is silently surviving in. This one picks up right where the first one left off as Evelyn (with her newborn), Regan, and Marcus leave their home and walk further into the unknown, past where their sandy trail ends. The monsters’ mystique has worn off, which tends to happen after seeing them and discovering their weakness back in 2018. Even so, that doesn’t mean they’re still not scary as hell.
MoviesTimes Union

Hudson Valley plays role in 'A Quiet Place Part II'

“A Quiet Place Part II,” the horror-thriller sequel featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, opens in theaters on May 28 during Memorial Day weekend. Often seen as the start of the summer blockbuster season, Memorial Day weekend will be a particularly important bellwether for the movie industry this year, now that moviegoers can return en masse to theaters.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Star Teases Third Film Could Be Happening

More than a year after originally slated to land in theaters, A Quiet Place Part II debuts later this week, with star Emily Blunt admitting that director John Krasinski has already toyed with some possibilities of what could be explored in a third film to potentially wrap up a trilogy. Given that the sequel currently sits at 92% positive reviews on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and that its box office is tracking for one of the biggest weekend openings since the pandemic shut down theaters last year, things are looking promising that audiences will be interested in seeing the further adventures of this terrifying world. A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on May 28th.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Summer Box Office Projections: ‘F9,’ ‘A Quiet Place II’ & More

With New York relaxing pandemic guidelines and Los Angeles reporting its lowest daily deaths since April 2020, film exhibition’s return to normalcy continues to move in a positive direction. Exclusive data from entertainment market research and analytics firm Guts + Data shared with Variety Intelligence Platform demonstrates which upcoming films...