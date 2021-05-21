‘Titans’ Star Teagan Croft to Lead Family Film ‘True Spirit’ at Netflix

Lonnie Chavis had a tall task taking on as the lead in David Oyelowo's feature directorial debut in The Water Man for RLJE Films and Netflix. The young actor plays Gunner, a boy who sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers. I spoke to the star on how the film was a dream project to take on, how Oyelowo is on set, and working with his more seasoned co-stars in Mario Bello, Rosario Dawson, and Alfred Molina. When Chavis was offered the Emma Needell script, it was an easy sell. "When I first got the script, I was an 11-year-old kid," he said. "What intrigued me is 'What wouldn't intrigue any other 11-year-old kid of the action, the adventure of the graphic arts, the magic, and the supernatural theme on the set? When I dug deeper, I realized that this is something anybody can relate to, especially me. I would do anything to save my mom." With the Chaos Walking star's over 20-year experience in front of the camera, Chavis was comfortable with Oyelowo's organic transition as director.