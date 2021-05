It’s been a season of fits and starts for Celtic loanee Vakoun Issouf Bayo at Toulouse. We’ve argued back and forth on here about the tall Ivorian striker. He looked an awkward fit in the Hoops; a physical target man, Bayo’s game seemed out of step with the tactical demands of the team. While we could gauge he was an aerial threat, we didn’t know much about him. He was unable to shine for Celtic, aside from a game against Hearts [Herald], in which he was unlucky not to be awarded a brace.