The Colonial Pipeline has resumed “normal operations” after a six-day shut down caused by a cyberattack which led to panic gas-buying amid fears of shortages.The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast and supplies nearly half of the east coast’s gasoline and diesel.On Saturday, the company tweeted: “Since this incident began, we have been clear that our focus was on the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system.”The company launched a restart of the system on Wednesday after the attack by ransomware, as reported by CNN, but has been slow to resume normal service. The FBI launched...