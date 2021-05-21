Fear the Walking Dead Flashes Back to the Beginning in 614 Opening Minutes
The end is the beginning for Teddy (John Glover) when Fear the Walking Dead flashes back to the start of the zombie apocalypse. Some three years before present-day Season 6 — where John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) partners with June (Jenna Elfman) and Morgan (Lennie James) to put an end to Teddy and the cult behind "the end is the beginning" — the murderer mortician is behind bars and decades served into a life sentence. Imprisoned since the 1970s when Detective Dorie brought him to justice for the murders of 22 women, Teddy finds his life sentence commuted at the onset of the apocalypse in the opening minutes from "Mother."comicbook.com