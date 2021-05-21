Fear the Walking Dead Flashes Back to the Beginning in 614 Opening Minutes

By the time the credits rolled on this past Sunday night's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, June (Jenna Elfman) and Morgan (Lennie James) made up and June was welcomed back to the community- and she brought John Dorie, Sr. (Keith Carradine) and his wealth of knowledge about Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks with him. While we'll leave it to our review to offer you more detail (check that out here), needless to say, it would be a good idea if Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) finds a way out of her captivity sooner rather than later. Because in next Sunday's episode "Mother," we learn what's been going on with Alicia over the past two episodes- and to say there's quite a bit of attempted brainwashing going on would be an understatement. But as you're about to see from the following preview, viewers can also expect to learn quite a bit more of Teddy's backstory, too- and considering what we already know? Yeah, it's not gonna be a pretty one…