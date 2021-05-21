newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Kim Kardashian Revealed Her Son Saint Tested Positive For COVID-19 In KUWTK Video

By Editorial Standards
Bustle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Keeping Up With the Kardashians hurtles toward its series finale, even though Khloé Kardashian was “against” ending the show but was outvoted by her sisters, it’s clear that there are still plenty of surprises waiting to be unveiled in the remaining episodes. In a teaser for next week’s episode, the star of the reality program shares some very unwelcome news that could have potentially been very dangerous for her family.

www.bustle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Kuwtk#E#Covid#Khlo Lamar#Kuwtk#Video#Star#Clip#Reality Tv#Divorce#Episodes#Series Finale#Sisters#Followers#Camera#Surprises#Camp#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

The Kardashian who didn't want KUWTK to come to an end

The Kardashian-Jenners broke the news in late 2020 that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, with the final season currently airing on Hayu. In the latest episode, Khloe Kardashian revealed she wasn't sure about news of the show coming to an end, explaining that she hates change and would've happily carried on with more.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'KUWTK': Kim and Khloe Kardashian Confront the Person Behind 'Nori's Black Book'

It's the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian are determined to solve one of their family's biggest mysteries!. On Thursday's new episode of the hit reality series, the sisters did some sleuthing to track down the person behind the hilarious Nori's Black Book Instagram account, a social media satirization of the family through the eyes of Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, North West.
Celebritiessouthgatv.com

Kim Kardashian West buys iconic Janet Jackson video outfit

It was Janet Jackson’s 55th birthday over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian West got the gift. The reality star/mogul shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single, “If.”. Kardashian West shared birthday wishes...
Posted by
Womanly Live

Where Are They Now: Kardashian Pet Edition

The entire world has essentially been watching Kardashian home videos for 14 years. Over the past decade, we have kept up with new relationships, babies, and even Kardashian Jenner’s pets. Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been on the air for 14 years, which means we’ve watched the family grow....
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Travis Barker once again declared his love for Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be madly in love. Every week it seems, we get to see how much these two are into one another. A few weeks ago we saw Barker post a series of photos of him and Kardashian for her 42nd birthday. Then last week, the Poosh founder posted a photo full of PDA of her in Barker’s arms kissing him while in Utah on a romantic getaway for her birthday. Now, the Blink-182 member resorted to twitter to continue declaring his love for Kardashian.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Khloe & Kim Kardashian Try to Uncover the Truth About the Nori's Black Book Instagram on KUWTK

Watch: Kim & Khloe Kardashian Investigate Who's Behind Nori's Black Book. In a hilarious sneak peek at Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloe Kardashian try to solve the mystery of the infamous Nori's Black Book Instagram account. The parody page is written in the voice of North West and has garnered 774k followers since its creation in 2013. No wonder mom Kim wants to find out who's behind the anonymous fan account!
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Shanna Moakler Blames Kourtney Kardashian for ‘Destroying’ Family

Model Shanna Moakler blames her ex-husband Travis Barker’s new girlfriend for her bad relationship with her kids Landon and Alabama. Confused? Pull up a chair. As fans will recall, Moakler and Barker have been split for a decade, but that hasn’t stopped her from claiming that Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are “destroying” her family. She accused Kim of cheating with Barker, and she has accused Kourtney, his current love, of destroying her relationship with her kids.
Celebritiessportsgrindentertainment.com

Kim Kardashian will be an ‘unbelievable attorney’

Van Jones is confident that Kim Kardashian will make a successful lawyer. The CNN commentator, who has been repeatedly linked to the reality TV star since her blockbuster divorce from Kanye West, mused that she’s going to make an “unbelievable attorney.”. “She’s already I think one of the best advocates...
CelebritiesKXLY

Khloe Kardashian unsure if surrogacy was right for her

Khloé Kardashian has had doubts about surrogacy. The 36-year-old star previously revealed she has been warned against getting pregnant again but when discussing options for expanding their family with partner Tristan Thompson – with whom she already has three-year-old daughter True – she admitted she wasn’t sure getting another woman to carry their baby was the right option for them.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Report: Kourtney Kardashian Talking Marriage And Babies With Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started dating recently after years of friendship. While the romance is just months old, a report says the two are already talking about babies and marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘It’s About All The Small Things’. According to Heat, Kardashian has never felt happier or sexier....