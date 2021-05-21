Five houses burned in St. George fire

Five houses were burned in a St. George fire Friday, with winds making it difficult for crews to put out the flames. Officials say the fire, which was burning for nearly two hours, was contained before 6 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started inside one of the homes before spreading. A nearby field was also burned in the fire.

"The wind has just been incredible, which took this fire and spread it," said Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department. "It got completely out of control quickly because of the wind."

The St. George News reported smoke from one house on 300 West Diagonal Street was seen just before 3 p.m., with high winds in the area carrying it across the neighborhood.

St, George Fire

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene to assist.

"What is so great about southern Utah is that when something happens, everyone jumps in and helps, and that was absolutely the case today and we're really grateful for it," said Mitchell.

Mitchell added there have been multiple vehicle accidents in St. George due to the winds causing power outages.

The fire occurred the day after the St. George City Council enacted restrictions on fireworks due to the dry conditions.