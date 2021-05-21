newsbreak-logo
Milford, CT

20 Towns: Milford is home to great beaches and so much history

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article20 towns in 20 days continues in Milford, is home to great beaches and so much history. 20 towns in 20 days continues in Milford, is home to great beaches and so much history.

Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut Statefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Milford, CTConnecticut Post

Silver Sands state park closed for police 'investigation'

MILFORD — Silver Sands State Park has been closed for a “law enforcement investigation” Monday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed the park’s closure in a tweet sent shortly after noon. The shoreline park sits just east of Walnut beach on the city’s south side. It encompasses...
DoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Milford, CTmilfordmirror.com

Invasive crab shows up in Housatonic River; DEEP seeks public's help

MILFORD — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is calling on commercial fishermen, recreational anglers and the general public for help fighting off a crab invasion that could have significant long-term effects on water quality, marine life and infrastructure. The mitten crab, native to Asia, has started showing...
Milford, CTNews 12

Silver Sands State Park in Milford reopens following police investigation

Silver Sands State Park has reopened following a police investigation. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced just after 12 p.m. that it was closing the park as the agency assisted Milford police. Connecticut State Parks also tweeted that "Silver Sands State Park, Milford, CT is closed due...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Milford, CTtheorangetimes.com

Milford Banquet Facility Bought For Redevelopment

Orange-based Colonial Properties recently represented the buyer in the purchase of a waterfront property in Milford for $3.65 million. Tony Vitti of Colonial brokered the purchase of 72 Broadway from Livio Faustini. The property, with 10,000 square feet on 1.72 acres, was formerly Costa Azzurra restaurant and banquet facility. The property will be redeveloped into a new banquet facility and the owners plan to break ground immediately.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Milford, CTtheorangetimes.com

Milford Rotary To Hold Shredding Event

The Milford Rotary Club is holding a shredding and electronics disposal event on Sunday, June 6 that will raise funds to benefit the summer camp programs of The Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Milford and the Woodruff Family YMCA. The COVID-safe event will be held at Spectrum Associates, located at...
Milford, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

5 restaurants for cheese lovers

It doesn’t get any cheddar than this! Here are five restaurants serving up the gooiest dishes for all the cheese lovers out there!. In the mood for comfort food? Mac N Out in Milford has you covered. Each dish is served in a piping hot skillet with the cheese still bubbling. The menu offers a wide selection of toppings for the mac and cheese plates too, including buffalo chicken, bacon, and even barbecue pulled pork. If you’re in the mood for something different, but are still looking for that cheesy goodness, the mac and cheese bites are the item to order. These fried balls of mac and cheese are smothered with marinara sauce and topped with fresh parmesan cheese. Once you’ve tried one, you’ll want to try the whole menu.
New Haven County, CTEyewitness News

HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: A New Haven County city

(WFSB) - Twenty Towns in Twenty Days heads to New Haven County on Thursday. The May 13 location was revealed during Eyewitness News This Morning's Hometown Scramble. Take a look at more 20 Towns in Twenty Days stories here.
Connecticut StateNorwalk Hour

Santander Bank to close four of its 28 CT branches in August

Santander Bank is closing four of its 28 branches in the state, including one in New Haven County, according to a federal agency that charters, regulates and supervises all national banks. Bank officials told the federal Office of the Comptroller of Currency they are closing branches in Plainville, Farmington, East...