Las Vegas, NV

Father's Day specials in Las Vegas | 2021

KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Father's Day is June 20 and there are plenty of places to take dad for him to enjoy the special day.

Here is a list of specials and events going on below:

RESTAURANTS

Black Tap Craft Burger & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burger & Beer is taking care of Dad with the Boss Burger, a double bacon cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and special sauce available for one day only, June 20.

BRERA osteria
BRERA will be offering a special steak dinner Father’s Day weekend from June 18 – 20. They will be serving up a bone in rib chop, sauces duo, roasted potatoes, blistered tomatoes, panzanella salad, your choice of drink negroni or gentleman’s breakfast.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
For the wine enthusiast dad, Grimaldi’s is offering a Father’s Day Celebration Meal for just $40, available from June 18 to June 20, which includes a special bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon with a choice of a custom label such as “Happy Father’s Day June 20, 2021” or “Dad, I love you more than pizza and that’s saying a lot!”. Additionally, each meal will also include an 18” Traditional Cheese pizza plus a large Caesar or House Salad.

Hash House A Go Go
Hash House A Go Go celebrates Dad with generous portions of manly, meaty specials fit for a King, starting at $7.99. For reservations or inquiries, please call The LINQ Resort & Casino location at (702) 254-4646, the W. Sahara location at (702) 804-4646, the Henderson location at (702) 898-4646, the Summerlin location at (702) 718-4646, the Plaza Hotel & Casino location at (702) 384-4646 or go online.

Majordōmo Meat & Fish
Majordōmo is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu June 19 or June 20 for $80. Choose from a classic iceberg wedge salad, Chef David Chang’s signature bing bread or everyone’s favorite shrimp cocktail. For the main course, a 10oz prime flatiron steak is a craveworthy cut. Bonus: it’s also available Oscar style with king crab, smoked butter and asparagus for an additional charge. Or go for grilled branzino with Singapore chili butter and grilled lemon, or tapioca lo mein with gai lan and crispy garlic. For dessert, a campfire classic: s'mores pie with snickerdoodle crust, caramelized white chocolate, and burnt marshmallow.

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano
Matteo's will be offering a special steak dinner Father’s Day weekend from June 18 – 20. At Matteo’s they have brasato – slow braised beef short rib, parmesan risotto, celery hearts, cipollinis, natural jus barbera d’alba, roagna, piemonte.

North Italia
From June 10 to June 20, order $50 in gift cards online and receive a $10 bonus card! North Italia will donate 2% of all gift card sales to FoodCorps in support of their mission to grant kids access to healthy food in school. Additionally, for just $65, enjoy North from home with North Italia’s special Father’s Day Lasagna Bolognese Family Pack – complete with Caesar Salad, Parmesan Garlic Bread and an indulgent Tiramisu.

Siegel's 1941
This Father’s Day, celebrate dad at Siegel’s 1941 with a slow-roasted, hand-cut Prime Rib served with seasonal vegetables and dad’s choice of mashed potatoes or baked potato for $14.95. Additionally, all dads will receive a complimentary beer or dessert with the purchase of any entrée.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send a press release to webmaster@ktnv.com.

